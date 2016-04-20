Ayestaran not thinking of his future

Valencia head coach Pako Ayestaran insists he is only thinking about the next game after claiming his future is less important than the club's objectives.

Ayestaran returned to the Vicente Calderon for a second spell two months ago as part of former manager Gary Neville's backroom staff, before being handed the reins until the end of the season three weeks ago when the Englishman was sacked.

The 53-year-old Spaniard started his tenure with a 2-1 defeat to Las Palmas but has since led Los Che to back-to-back wins in La Liga, and they enter Wednesday's clash with Eibar looking to break into the top-10.

When asked to comment on suggestions that he could be given the job on a permanent basis next term, Ayesteran shrugged it off as unimportant and preferred to focus on the visit of Armeros in midweek.

"I would like to leave this issue until the end of the season. Ayesteran's future is not important now," he said in the pre-match press conference.

"The club has objectives and the players too. The future will dictate where Pako Ayestaran should be.

"The future is the next game. Eibar are ahead of us and are a tough game. Their last victory was against Real Betis, but they've got 41 points and that's something.

"The club always has to be ready for next season. Decisions are made in May and clubs have to work in January.

"Every game is an opportunity to continue to grow and improve as a team. We play against a team the table tells us is better than us, so I expect it to be tough.

"Prestige is at stake now. Whenever you're in a competition your reputation is at stake. The players have to continue to show they can be at this Valencia."