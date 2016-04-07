Ceres, Global forge title clash

Reigning league titlist Ceres-La Salle overcame defending champion Kaya, 8-7, in a penalty shootout Wednesday night to arrange a finals duel with Global in the United Football League Cup at Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Ceres goalkeeper Michael Casas sparkled with two saves in the shootout, while defender Juani Guirado sealed the victory with his spot kick, after both teams battled to a 3-3 draw at the end of regulation and extra time.

Ceres faces Global for the title on April 16.

Global bundled out Stallion, 2-0, in their own semifinal battle with defenders Milan Nikolic and Serge Kaole finding the back of the net in the first half.

Read: Kaya faces Ceres in finals rematch; Global-Stallion clash up

It will be Global’s first UFL Cup final since 2012 when it lost to Stallion in the championship match.

Kaya equalized three times in the match the last coming in the 72nd minute thanks to substitute Louis Clark and with coach Chris Greatwich’s team playing with only 10 men.

Joven Bedic was sent off at the hour mark for a kick on Manny Ott’s right foot much to the chagrin of the Kaya bench.

But the dismissal galvanized Greatwich’s side and Clark headed home the equalizer past Casas to make it 3-3.

The score remained up until 120 minutes, with penalties needed to settle the game just like last year’s finals when Kaya nipped Ceres to win the title.

Read: Global deals arch-rival Ceres 1st loss in UFL Cup

Patrick Reichelt opened the scoring for Ceres with a sliding finish in the eighth minute after a series of passes inside the box. But OJ Porteria leveled the matchfour minutes later, intercepting a weak pass by Guirado to Carlie de Murga, before slotting the ball past Casas.

Adrian Gallardo restored Ceres’ advantage in the 14th minute with a cool finish to the bottom corner after Kaya lost the ball at the edge of its own penalty box.

Porteria’s second goal off another defensive error capped a frenetic first 20 minutes.

Ceres took the lead anew in the 36th minute thanks to De Murga’s glancing header.

But Kaya looked the more dangerous side even after going down to 10 men with Clark sending the game to extra time with his goal.

Read: Ceres triumph thanks to Gallardo brace

Clark almost won the game for Kaya in extra time wbut Casas and the Ceres defense proved equal on his breakaway chance. Substitute Stephan Schrock also missed a gilt-edged chance, heading wide after meeting Adrian Gallardo’s cross.

Casas rose to the challenge in the shootout, denying Janrick Soriano and Antonio Ugarte. Martin Steuble sent his spot kick to the post giving Kaya a lifeline, but Casas saved Ugarte’s effort before Guirado sealed the dramatic win.

MORE:

Ceres stays unbeaten; Global, Kaya reach KO stage

Ceres stakes unbeaten run; Global, Loyola clash in big match

Ceres-La Salle FC banks on home crowd in AFC Cup opener

Ceres, Kaya prime up for AFC Cup with big wins

Ceres shows no mercy in 15-0 trashing of Nomads