Philippines, Australia, China soar up FIFA rankings

The Philippines, Australia and China were the big movers in the latest FIFA rankings which were released on Thursday, moving up 19, 17 and 15 places respectively.

Thomas Dooley’s Azkals have moved up to 116th on the latest rankings with 300 points, following last month’s 3-2 victory over Korea DPR.

In fact, their latest ranking is the highest the Philippines have ever attained, improving on the 130th position they held in 2013.

The Azkals have improved steadily over the last decade, having been on the verge of dropping out of the top 200 in 2005.

In their most recent match, Australia thumped Tajikistan 7-0 before dispatching Jordan 5-1.

China, meanwhile, are up to 81st with 423 points, having beaten Qatar 2-0 and Maldives 4-0 at the end of last month.

It wasn’t all good news for the Asian contingent on the latest rankings, with Korea DPR (18), Turkmenistan (15), Palestine (14), Tajikistan (14), Myanmar (12), Brunei Darussalam (11) and Malaysia (eight) all dropping down several places.

Iran (42nd) remain the continent’s top-ranked team, closely followed by Australia (50th), Korea Republic (56th), Japan (57th) and Saudi Arabia (60th).

At the top of the rankings, Argentina have overtaken Belgium as the world’s best team, with Chile and Colombia – up two and four places respective – with World Champions Germany dropping down one place to fifth.