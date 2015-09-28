Mascherano facing tax fraud charges

Defensive lynchpin Javier Mascherano is the latest Barcelona player to land in hot water with the country's authorities after being charged with two counts of tax fraud, totalling over 1.5 million euros.

Spain's public prosecutor confirmed the Argentina international had been charged with two counts of defrauding the Spanish tax authorities of 587,822.01 euros (£434,681) in 2011 and 968,907.76 (£716,485.74) in 2012.

He is alleged to have set up companies in Portugal and the United States in a bid to conceal earnings from his image rights.

After being informed of the charges Mascherano opted to pay the back-taxes owed plus almost 200,000 euros in interest in a bid to avoid the tax fraud complaint.

As such, Mascherano will likely be asked to enter a guilty plea with the state, while a Spanish judge is yet to decide on whether his case should go to trial.

Lionel Messi and Neymar have also been targeted by the Spanish tax authorities this year, while Barcelona coach Luis Enrique previously made a settlement over unpaid taxes.