Olympiakos shoot down Arsenal

Arsenal's Champions League campaign looks in danger of falling to pieces after they slumped to a second successive Group F defeat, going down 3-2 against Olympiakos at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Arsenal 2 Olympiakos 3

Ox deflects in Pardo volley

Walcott finds quick response

Ospina howler gifts guests goal

Sanchez header restores parity

Finnbogason scores seconds later

Match Summary

Olympiakos took a shock lead after 33 minutes as Felipe Pardo's first-time hit from a corner took a wicked deflection off Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to completely wrong-foot David Ospina before finding the back of the net.

The Gunners weren't behind for long, though, as Theo Walcott level matters just three minutes later, firing home in off the goalkeeper after being played in behind by Alexis Sanchez.

However, the visitors were soon back in front following a simply shocking piece of goalkeeping from Ospina, who was caught out by the curl from a corner to take the ball over his own line.

The match continued at full tilt and Arsenal went level after 65 minutes through Sanchez's header, but just 59 seconds later and Olympiakos restored their lead, Alfred Finnbogason flicking home a cute finish to leave the Gunners again chasing the match.

There would be no way back for Wenger's side this time, though, with the result leaving them bottom of the group, three points adrift of Olympiakos and Dinamo Zagreb, and another three behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Full Report

Arsenal were full of running in the opening minutes, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sanchez both looking particularly lively, and the former almost found a way through on 10 minutes after being played in behind by the latter, but he could only rifle his shot from a tight angle into the side netting.

Arsene Wenger's men were back on the attack moments later as Sanchez drove at the Olympiakos defence before cutting inside and having a pop, although the Chile international couldn't get any power on his shot and Roberto managed to save, albeit at the second attempt.

However, it would be Olympiakos who opened the scoring, albeit in fortunate circumstances as a training-ground corner saw the ball played to the edge of the area to find Pardo, whose first-time hit came through a crowd of bodies before taking a massive deflection off the leg of Oxlade-Chamberlain, leaving Ospina with no chance.

The home fans were soon on their feet, though, as Walcott found a near-instant response, timing his run to perfection to latch on to Sanchez's through-ball before firing in off the goalkeeper.

However, Arsenal found themselves again trailing shortly before the break as Ospina came for a corner, only for the curl of the delivery to catch out the goalkeeper, who wasn't able to backtrack in time to properly claw the ball to safety, with the referee and his assistants correctly adjudging the ball to have crossed the line.

The Gunners looked destined to draw level on the hour mark following a spell of prolonged pressure, although Per Mertesacker's snap shot from a pull back was wonderfully saved by the keeper, while Santi Cazorla's shot on the follow up was cleared off the line by the head of Omar Elabdellaoui.

The hosts continued knocking on the door and were eventually rewarded as Walcott broke down the wing before clipping the ball in to find a completely unmarked Sanchez, who made no mistake to head his effort down and into the back of the net.

Once again, though, Olympiakos refused to give in and took the lead for the third time in the match, Pardo turning provider to fire the ball back into the area from the by-line to pick out Finnbogason, who smartly flicked the ball home from close range.

There would be no response from Arsenal this time as the visitors held out for the famous win, which left the Gunners rock bottom with zero points from their opening two group matches.