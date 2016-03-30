Scotland stun Denmark

Matt Ritchie's opportune goal in the eighth minute of the match gave Scotland a hard-fought 1-0 win over Denmark at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.

Scotland 1 Denmark 0

Ritchie opens scoring

Visitors haunted by defensive blunders

Denmark wasteful in front of goal

Match Summary

The home side got off to the best possible start as Ritchie jumped on a defensive error to give his side the lead in just the eighth minute.

Denmark dominated pretty much the entire match and several guilt-edged chances to get back into the game, but were wasteful in front of goal and found themselves on the end of a surprising 1-0 loss.

Full Report

Scotland burst out of the blocks against Denmark and capitalised on an error from Daniel Agger in the eighth minute to grab a surprise lead. Agger hesitated when he should have cleared the ball, leaving for his goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, but Ritchie pounced between the pair to steal the ball and slide it home.

The visitors should have been level five minutes later when Christian Eriksen played a gorgeous defence-splitting pass to put Yussuf Poulsen through on goal, but the striker took forever to get his shot away, which allowed the defence to get across and block the shot.

Denmark continued to make life difficult for themselves and another mistake allowed Leigh Griffiths through, but this time Schmeichel saved his side's blushes.

The Danes were definitely the better side in the first half but went into the break a goal down after failing to make the most of their possession and territory advantage.

They continued in a similar fashion after half time with Riza Durmisi whipping in a cross for Pierre Hojbjerg in the 54th minute, but he mishit the volley looping the ball harmlessly over the bar.

The action fell of quite significantly for around 20 minutes as Scotland retreated to protect their lead, looking for chances on the counter, which Denmark just did not present to them.

However, the visitors started finding chinks in the Scottish armour with around 20 minutes to go. Durmisi was the provider once again down the left wing, but this time it was Nicolai Jorgensen who fluffed the shot.

Two minutes later, they couldn't believe they were level after Eriksen hit a dangerous low drive that was well saved by Craig Gordon, who recovered miraculously to get up and palm away Martin Braithwaite's header from the rebound.

Scotland's defence managed to recover itself and prevent further danger and the home side actually created a couple of half chances late on.

The home side clung on to an unexpected 1-0 win, but Denmark were left scratching their heads as to just how they were unable to find the back of the net after dominating so much of the match.