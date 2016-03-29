Butland set to miss out on Euro 2016

England goalkeeper Jack Butland is resigned to missing Euro 2016 in France after fracturing his ankle in the 3-2 friendly win over Germany.

The Stoke City shot-stopper was hoping to take his chance to impress in the absence of Manchester City counterpart Joe Hart, but had to be stretchered off the pitch in Berlin and now looks set to miss the rest of the season.

“It is difficult because I have been working towards the Euros this summer,” he told his club’s official website. “I won’t be able to be part of that experience now.

“I don’t think it is going to be an option for me now to be honest because I won’t be able to play again between now and the end of the season.

“It isn’t the challenge that I expected or wanted this summer but I am going to approach it with the right mentality and learn from it, both physically and mentally.

“I have not had to deal with an injury like this before so I will come out of it as a stronger person and a better goalkeeper, and look forward to the start of next season.”