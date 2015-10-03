Mourinho: My chance to speak will come

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is refusing to comment on the recent sacking of club doctor Eva Carneiro but says he will 'one day' break his silence on the matter.

The Blues boss is currently experiencing his worst spell at the Stamford Bridge helm, with his side currently out of sorts and languishing down in 14th place in the Premier League standings.

Added to that, the Portuguese boss has also faced a barrage of criticism following the controversial sacking of club doctor Eva Carneiro. The unsavoury manner in which Carneiro was treated has arguably played a big role in Chelsea's slump in form this term.

Be that as it may, Mourinho has kept mum on the situation, despite having several opportunities to defend himself.

"For the last two months I did not open my mouth and I will keep like this," Mourinho told reporters, after it was confirmed he would not face censure from the Football Association.

"One day I will speak, and I will choose that day."

When asked to comment on FA chairman Greg Dyke's suggestion the Portuguese boss should apologies to Carneiro, Mourinho added: "That's the same answer. I am quiet about it for a long time. I read, and listen, and watch, and I am quiet.

"I can be here all day. My chance to speak will come."