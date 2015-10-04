Pellegrini: Aguero needed treatment

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini has revealed that striker Sergio Aguero needed treatment for a hamstring injury at half-time during their 6-1 thrashing of Newcastle on Saturday.

However, the injury did not stop Aguero from breaking the Premier League record for the fastest five-goal haul as he only needed 20 minutes to complete the feat.

Aguero would have had an opportunity to become the first man to score six goals in a Premier League game had he not been substituted with 25 minutes remaining in the match.

But, Pellegrini defended his decision to bring the 27-year-old off as he didn't want him to aggravate his hamstring injury.

"Maybe he can score one or two more, but we have to have a precaution because he can be injured," Pellegrini told reporters. "He needed treatment at half-time. He has a kick in his hamstring so it was important just to relax him because he was not 100 percent comfortable."

Pellegrini lauded Aguero for his performance and added that he was delighted to see the Argentine back amongst the goals as he had not scored in 465 minutes of Premier League football prior to netting the equaliser in the 42nd minute.

"It is always amazing to see a player score five goals," he said. "I am very happy for Kun. He deserves it. He is always a player who makes a difference. For different reasons in the last games, he missed important chances but he was calm.

"He demonstrates every year what he can do. Last year he was the top scorer of the Premier League. Three years ago, he decides the title in two minutes.

"He was not nervous because he was not scoring. He knows with his quality and the way we play he will score. This team always will try to score more goals and play attractive football."

However, Pellegrini refused to say whether Aguero was the best striker he has ever coached.

"I don't want to compare. It is not fair," he said. "I am very happy with Kun. I was very lucky to work with Cristiano Ronaldo, Raul, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Diego Forlan."