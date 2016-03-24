Mascherano refuses Messi penalty offer

Javier Mascherano admits he has declined Lionel Messi’s offer to take penalties for Barcelona on numerous occasions in the past and will continue to do so.

The 31-year-old is in his sixth season at the Camp Nou, but has yet to register a goal for the Catalan giants and has only scored once in his career, for former club Liverpool.

Messi has proposed that Mascherano take over his spot-kick duties in order to open his account for Barca, but the defensive midfielder cannot be bothered to break his duck and deny his compatriot the chance to win the Pichichi award.

The Argentine ace is currently third in the La Liga scoring charts this season, six goals behind Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Leo has offered it [penalty-taking] to me several times and I’ve obviously said no,” Mascherano said in an interview with TyC Sports.

“I honestly don’t feel like it. I don’t like to force situations and I don’t believe it is my place.

“The end result should not change the duties that one has on the pitch. Whoever has to take them has to do it.”