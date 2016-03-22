The strange life of Max Kruse

Big-time poker winnings (that were later lost), a Nutella addiction, a chicken coop and a missed opportunity; with Max Kruse, nothing is simple.

It’s been a rough few weeks for Wolfsburg’s Max Kruse, with the striker’s tale of woe compounded on Monday when it was confirmed he had been kicked off the German national team.

Kruse was due to join the German squad this week ahead of their upcoming fixtures against England and Italy, but will instead spend the international break at home after he was cut from the squad for behaving “unprofessionally”.

The decision came as a result of an incident in a Berlin nightclub where Kruse is alleged to have grabbed a mobile phone from a woman who was taking pictures of him while he was celebrating his birthday. Kruse later apologised to the woman, but was still fined 25,000 euros by Wolfsburg.

Germany coach Joachim Löw deemed Kruse’s behaviour “unprofessional”, and he was removed from the squad.

“I made it clear to Max Kruse last week what I expect from him, both on and off the field,” said Löw on the German Football Association’s website.

“I want players who focus on football and the European Championship, even between matches.

“Last weekend’s incident goes against my expectations. Max has once again behaved unprofessionally and I don’t accept that.

“Euro 2016 is on the horizon and we have big goals as a team there. We need players who are focused and aware of their status as a role model.”

It’s not the first time that Löw has taken a hard stance with Kruse. The 28-year-old was left out of the Germany squad for the 2014 World Cup reportedly for poor off-field behaviour. Germany would, of course, go on to win the World Cup, but Kruse was doing some winning of his own at the same time.

The former Borussia Mönchengladbach forward finished third at the No-Limit 2–7 Draw Lowball event at the 2014 World Series of Poker, a performance which saw him pocket $36,494 in prize money. Yes, Kruse isn’t just good at putting the goal in the back of the net, he’s good at bluffing his way to the chip lead too.

However, Kruse’s success at the poker tables have come at a price. Last week, reports surfaced that Kruse had left 75,000 euros in cash in a Berlin taxi in October after a night of gambling. Ouch.

German footballer Max Kruse left $83K in taxi-cab after WSOPE; Gets fined for playing poker https://t.co/Afi0eNU00E pic.twitter.com/HTZvaDURzw — PokerNews (@PokerNews) March 20, 2016

But it gets worse for Kruse. Bild have reported that Wolfsburg director Klaus Allofs confronted Kruse at a recent winter training session about his apparent fondness for the chocolate spread, Nutella.

Kruse’s love of all thing sugary has been deemed not of the standard of behaviour expected of a professional.

“The aim is to support our players to deliver optimum performance,” Allofs said of the Nutella ‘problem’. “Max needs to correct a few things.”

To round things off for Kruse, the number 11 was pictured in a stylish pair of green dungarees helping with the construction of a chicken coop as part of Wolfsburg’s community programme, where he is serving his penance.

We imagine Kruse is counting down the days until the international break ends and he can get back on the field to create headlines for the right reasons. Ten more sleeps, Max.