Fernandinho: We can catch Leicester

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho still believes that his side can pip Leicester City to the Premier League title despite points difference.

City are currently 10 points adrift of the Foxes in the Premier League standings, but will be looking to keep up the pressure when they face struggling Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

"I still believe in the title," the Brazilian insisted. "We are 10 points behind the leaders and the last 10 games will be interesting for us.

"Leicester will now start to play with some pressure on them and it's not easy to play as a favourite. The title race is still open because I believe they will drop points. The title race is still open."

A win against the Canaries would see City close the gap on Leicester to seven points until the Foxes play Newcastle United at the King Power Stadium on Monday night.