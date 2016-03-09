Massive Mbappe coup for Monaco

Monaco have secured the long-term future of Kylian Mbappe by signing the teenage prodigy to his first professional contract.

The 17-year-old striker broke Thierry Henry's long-standing record at Stade Louis II last month when he became the club's youngest-ever goal-scorer after netting in the 3-1 win over Troyes.

Mbappe was subsequently linked with a number of big-name clubs in Europe, although the Principality outfit moved quickly to ward off any interest from potential suitors by offering their academy product a deal.

After mulling over the agreement for the past weeks, Mbappe has finally committed himself to the Ligue 1 club for the next three years until June 2019.

"I'm very happy and very proud to sign my first professional contract with AS Monaco," the youngster told the club's official website.

"This is the club that has helped me grow. I feel good here, and I'm going to be able to continue taking new steps forward.

"I'll be doing everything I can to repay the faith shown in me by the management, the staff and my team-mates."

Monaco president Vadim Vasilyev added: "We are very happy that Kylian Mbappe has signed his first professional contract.

"We have great belief in him. Kylian is a precocious, highly promising player, and we are convinced he will reach his full potential at Monaco."