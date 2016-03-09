Porteria delighted to score game-winning goal

Kaya FC striker OJ Porteria was unable to hide his delight after he scored the game-winner in his side’s 1-0 victory over New Radiant SC in the AFC Cup on Tuesday.

The match looked set for a draw until Porteria broke the deadlock in the 94th minute when he latched on Junior Munoz’s cross and fired it into the back of the net.

The 1-0 victory was a historic one for Kaya as it marked their first-ever AFC Cup win.

“I just one-touched it and was hoping it went in and thank God it did,” Porteria told reporters. “It’s an unbelievable feeling.”

Kaya have now moved up to third place in the Group F standings with three points, while New Radiant SC have fallen to the foot of the points table with one point from their two games.