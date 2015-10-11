Allegri targets Scudetto defence

Juventus manager Massimilano Allegri is confident his side can defend their Serie A title once more, despite a poor start to the new campaign.

Defending champions Juve have managed just two wins from their opening seven matches, and three defeats already mean they are 10 points behind early pace-setters Fiorentina.

With the Bianconeri facing second-placed Inter in the Derby D'Italia next Sunday, Allegri has stressed the need for consistency from now until the end of the season but is not convinced the clash is a must win.

"The match against Inter is not decisive," Allegri told Corriere Dello Sport. "We have so many fixtures to go, there are 31 games left and we are still only in October.

"We believe in the Scudetto but we need consistency now. This is what you need to win the title, something we have not had until now.

"It is useless to win in Milan [against Inter] and then lose the next two."