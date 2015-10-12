Zidane: PSG better than Bayern

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane believes the current Paris Saint-Germain team is one of the top two club sides in the world, better than even Bayern Munich.

PSG have not lost a competitive fixture since being knocked out of the Champions League quarter-finals by Barcelona in back April last season, and Zidane thinks the Ligue 1 side represents Real Madrid's biggest challenge to winning Europe's elite club competition.

The defending French champions have already opened up a five-point lead on second-placed Angers in Ligue 1 after starting their season with seven wins and two draws, and have also won both of their Champions League Group A fixtures.

Zidane reluctantly admitted Barcelona might be considered alongside Real and PSG as the best clubs in the world right now, saying Bayern Munich trailed slightly behind the three.

"For me, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are the two best clubs around in Europe at the moment," Zidane told Canal Plus. "Paris know the French league inside out, they are on another level to their rivals.

"They are the best two teams for me, perhaps alongside Barcelona. Bayern are slightly behind those teams."

If anything, the Bundesliga side's form has actually been more impressive than PSG's this season. The Bavarians have a 100 per cent record in competitive fixtures this season, winning all eight of their league games thus far and both of their Champions League matches.