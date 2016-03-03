Gunners falter at home to Swans

Arsenal's title challenge suffered another damaging blow after they squandered a lead against Swansea to lose 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Arsenal 1 Swansea City 2

Campbell gives hosts early lead

Routledge pulls Swans level

Gunners hit woodwork three times

Williams secures comeback win

Match Summary

The Gunners were looking to close the gap on Premier League leaders Leicester, who drew with West Brom the previous evening, with Arsene Wenger seeking a response from his side following their 3-2 defeat at Manchester United on Sunday.

They got off to a promising start in the capital when Joel Campbell opened the scoring on 15 minutes, but the visitors hit back just after the half-hour mark through Wayne Routledge and Ashley Williams bundled in a free-kick from close range on 74 minutes to complete the comeback win for the Welsh outfit.

Full Report

The hosts laid siege to the Swansea goal but their only reward in the first half came via Campbell on the quarter-hour mark when he slid home a pass from Alexis Sanchez, who had been denied by the upright just four minutes prior following a flick-on from Mesut Ozil.

Former Gunners goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski almost presented Aaron Ramsey with a chance when he spilled Hector Bellerin's shot from outside the area on 25 minutes, but he pounced on the loose ball just in time.

The north Londoners were then caught on the counter as Jack Cork played Routledge in behind the defence and the winger beat Petr Cech with the visitors' first attempt on target in the 33rd minute.

Olivier Giroud's barren patch seemed destined to continue when he cracked a volley against the crossbar from Per Mertesacker's downward header four minutes before half-time as the two teams went into the dressing rooms at level pegging.

Sanchez was having no luck in front of goal as he fired wide from Ozil's cross early in the second half, before missing the ball completely at close range from a dangerous free-kick and then striking the crossbar with his own set-piece.

Gylfi Sigurdsson should have given the visitors the lead on 65 minutes when he latched onto a pass from Andre Ayew and rounded Cech, but the midfielder failed to hit the target from a narrow angle.

But Sigurdsson's blushes were spared just nine minutes later as his whipped-in free-kick caused Cech problems and Williams popped up to turn the ball home from close range and give Swansea their third win over Wenger's men in four years.