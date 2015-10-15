Bundesliga

Martinez: I’m feeling strong

Bayern München midfielder Javi Martinez says that he is reaching full fitness after making his return from the knee injury that has plagued his time in Germany.

The 27-year-old Spain international played his first full game for over a year in Bayern's 5-1 win over BVB Dortmund prior to the international break, and feels that he will be back to his best soon.

"I'm feeling very quick, strong, focused " simply good," he said, quoted on the club's official website. "I'm not quite back at 100 percent, but it's close.

"The Dortmund match was a fantastic test. I'm ready for the upcoming games."

After featuring at centre-back against BVB, the former Athletic Bilbao player could find himself in defence once more against Bremen at Weserstadion on Saturday.

"I'm flexible," he added. "As a defensive midfielder you run more, but not as fast as in the defence."

Comments