Adriano stars as Seoul thump Buriram

Adriano scored four goals and assisted another as former AFC Champions League finalists FC Seoul thumped Buriram United 6-0 in their opening match in Group F of the 2016 AFC Champions League.

The Brazilian scored his first on 28 minutes, before doubling his tally five minutes before half-time.

Five minutes after the break he completed his hat-trick, before adding a fourth on the hour mark. He then provided an assist for Dejan Damjanovic to score his 20th AFC Champions League goal, while a sweet back-heel assist from Park Chu-young allowed Lee Seok-hyun to write his name on the scoresheet.

Adriano’s opener came about after he beat the Buriram offside trap after latching onto a through-ball from Damjanovic before curling home from just inside the penalty area.

Twelve minutes later the Brazilian found the back of the net again when he was played in by Ju Se-jong and with goalkeeper Siwarak Tedsungnoen charging off his line, Adriano clipped the ball over the stopper and into the back of the net.

The goals kept flowing after the break and five minutes from the restart, Adriano completed his hat-trick – this time with an expertly taken shot following Yojiro Takahagi’s through ball.

The bad night continued to get worse for the hosts, after captain Suchao Nutnum was shown a red card for a rough challenge on Takahagi.

Shortly afterward, Adriano scored his fourth of the night after Damjanovic’s cross to Takahagi rebounded into the star of the night’s path and he cooly slotted home another.

Moments before he was subbed with a standing ovation, Adriano opted to square the ball to Damjanovic, who tapped into the empty net with Siwarak beaten comprehensively.

The rout was completed when Park’s cute backheel found Lee, who then beat the Buriram keeper from inside the area.