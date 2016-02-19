Watford v Leeds United

Leeds head coach Steve Evans is considering switching tactics ahead of their FA Cup fifth round tie against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The Peacocks have focused on a free-flowing, attacking brand of football in recent weeks, but Evans acknowledges he may need to makes some changes to the first team as well as their style if they are to progress past Premier League opposition.

"We'll make some tough decisions on Saturday. I aim to consider changing the personnel from Middlesbrough and changing the way we play," he told the club's official website.

"We can't be as attack-minded and leave ourselves open but, at the same time, I want us to go there and be competitive and win the game."

Striker Chris Wood is unlikely to feature as he continues his recovery from a hamstring strain, but defender Gaetano Berardi has returned to training following an ankle injury and could play for the first time since December.

Watford picked up a good 2-1 win away from home against Crystal Palace on the weekend and can afford to play a full-strenght side against Leeds with their next fixture against Bournemouth in the Premier League a full seven days after the FA Cup tie.

Miguel Britos and Jose Manuel Jurado returned to training this week and are rated as 50/50 to be involved in the match.