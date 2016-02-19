Manchester United’s injured XI

The knee injury suffered by David De Gea prior to Manchester United’s clash with FC Midtjylland only added to an already lengthy injury list, with the Red Devils in the midst of an injury crisis that is rather Arsenal-esque.

After Thursday’s Europa League defeat, manager Louis van Gaal bemoaned: “When you have a list of 13 injured players and a few minutes before the game we can add another player to the list. Then it is difficult to cope with such a list of injured players.” For once we would have to agree with the Dutchman.

Even a second string United team would have been expected to down the Danes, but when one considers the starting XI that could be comprised of injured players, one may feel a slight pang of sympathy for Van Gaal.

GK: David De Gea

Injured his knee in the warm-up prior to Thursday’s game. It’s not yet known how long the Spaniard will be sidelined for.

LB: Luke Shaw

The young full-back has been out of action September after suffering a horrific double leg fracture against PSV Eindhoven. Shaw is targeting a return in May, but is likely to miss the rest of the season.

CB: Marcos Rojo

The first of United’s defenders out with a dislocated shoulder, the Argentina international is expected back in late February or early March.

CB: Phil Jones

Jones has struggled with injury of late and is believed to have taken a knock in an Under-21 match on Monday. The England international is expected back next week.

RB: Matteo Darmian

Suffered a dislocated shoulder against Sunderland last weekend. The Italian will be out for several weeks, with Van Gaal revealing that the injury is on the low end of the severity scale for its type.

DM: Bastian Schweinsteiger

The German has been sidelined by knee ligament damage. In the build-up to Thursday’s match, Van Gaal said of the Schweinsteiger: “I cannot say he is returning in two weeks, I have given him a holiday.” While his team-mates were losing in Denmark, Schweinsteiger was pictured watching his partner, Ana Ivanovic, play tennis in Dubai…

DM: Marouane Fellaini

The Belgian is out with a hamstring injury, one of the few United injuries that isn’t contact-related. It’s not yet known when he’ll be back in the fray.

LW: Ashley Young

The winger/full-back underwent groin surgery and is not expected back for another two months.

CM: Adnan Januzaj

Januzaj is one of those nearing a return, with the Belgian potentially back from a hamstring injury before the end of the month.

RW: Antonio Valencia

Like Januzaj, Valencia should be back on the park sooner rather than later, with the Ecuadorian expected to return from foot surgery at the end of February or in early March.

ST: Wayne Rooney

The United skipper’s absence is a killer blow for Van Gaal. After injuring his knee against Sunderland on Saturday, Rooney could be out for six weeks.