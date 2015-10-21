Pellegrini shifts focus from derby

Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini insists his side has an important game against Sevilla before turning their attention to Sunday's derby clash.

United trail Premier League leaders City by two points heading into the 170th Manchester derby this weekend at Old Trafford, although the neighbours both have Champions League fixtures to contend with first on Wednesday.

The Red Devils make the long trip to CSKA Moscow, while the Citizens welcome Los Rojiblancos to the Etihad Stadium, and Pellegrini chose to focus on the immediate task at hand of qualifying for the knockout stages after one win and one defeat in Group D thus far.

Asked at his pre-match press conference if City would be fresher than their nearest rivals on Sunday, the Chilean said: "Wednesday to Sunday you have a lot of days to recover.

"We're just thinking about Sevilla, not about United's travelling. We just need three important points at home to try to qualify for the next stage.

"Tomorrow we have to win here at home against a difficult team – all the other things are just statistics and history and won't help us to win."