Serie A Wrap: Inter fall to Fiorentina

Internazionale’s poor start to the new year continued after they squandered the lead to suffer a 2-1 defeat at Fiorentina on Sunday night.

Their evening started off promising enough when Marcelo Brozovic steered home a cross from Rodrigo Palacio on 26 minutes to break the deadlock.

But La Viola hit back in the second half with Borja Valero restoring parity with a close-range header on the hour mark before Khouma Babacar pounced deep into stoppage time to complete the comeback win.

Both teams finished the game with 10 men as first Mauro Zarate was given his marching orders, before he was followed down the tunnel soon afterwards by Geoffrey Kondogbia.

The Tuscany outfit leapfrogged Inter into fourth place after extending their unbeaten run in the league to five matches, while Roberto Mancini’s side ended the weekend in fifth spot following just two wins from eight since the turn of the year.

Earlier in the day, AC Milan ran out 2-1 victors over Genoa at the San Siro to continue their resurgence in Serie A.

The Rossoneri got off to a flying start when Carlos Bacca fired them in front after just five minutes, but they had to wait until the 64th minute to secure all three points as Keisuke Honda drilled home from 19 yards out.

Alessio Cerci would grab a consolation goal for the visitors in stoppage time, but could not prevent sixth-placed Milan from stretching their unbeaten run in the league to seven outings.

Elsewhere, Torino came from an early goal down to record a 3-1 victory over Palermo at Stadio Renzo Barbera.

The hosts raced into the lead after just two minutes when Alberto Gilardino steered home a pass from Michel Morganella, but Ciro Immobile restored parity from the spot 17 minutes later.

Giancarlo Gonzalez then put past his own goalkeeper on 31 minutes to hand the lead to Il Toro for the first time and Immobile completed the comeback win with his second goal on 69 minutes.

The 15th-placed Rosanero remain in danger of being sucked into the relegation mire as they sit just four points clear of the bottom-three, while Giampiero Ventura’s team pulled nine points clear of trouble in 12th spot.

Mattia Destro scored the only goal of the game as Bologna clinched a narrow 1-0 win over Udinese at Stadio Friuli, while Sampdoria and Atalanta could not be separated after they played out to a goalless draw at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Destro struck 11 minutes from time to take the Rossoblu into the top-half of the standings after picking up their first win in three games, with the Zebrette down in 14th place as their winless streak stretched to seven matches.

Sunday’s results

AC Milan 2-1 Genoa

Palermo 1-3 Torino

Sampdoria 0-0 Atalanta

Udinese 0-1 Bologna

Fiorentina 2-1 Internazionale