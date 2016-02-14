Hammers battle back to earn Norwich draw

West Ham battled back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon.

Norwich 2 West Ham 2

Dull opening half

Brady and Hoolahan score for Norwich

Payet pulls a goal back

Noble blasts home equaliser

Match Summary

The game sparked into life after the break following a dreadful opening half and Norwich raced into a two-goal lead through Robbie Brady and Wes Hoolahan.

West Ham would not lie down, though, and fought gallantly to earn a share of the spoils thanks to goals from Dimitri Payet and skipper Mark Noble.

Full Report

The two sides went into the half-time break on level terms after a first half devoid of any real scoring chances, with a spirited Norwich unable to break down a stubborn West Ham defence.

Brady finally opened the scoring in the 53rd minute, curling home a wonderful effort after winning the ball off Michail Antonio in the final third.

Hoolahan doubled the advantage in the 65th minute after a Steven Naismith shot was half-blocked and fell perfectly for the midfielder to slot home first-time, despite suggestions of offside.

West Ham were back in the game when Payet fired home from the rebound after Victor Moses had an effort parried after a quick counter-attack.

And the Hammers were soon back on level pegging in the 76th minute, Noble firing into the top corner from 18-yards out after being picked out in space by Payet.

West Ham piled on the pressure late on and Emmanuel Emmenike had a great chance to win it when he fired over from the centre of the box.

Norwich had two opportunities to win it in added time, Nathan Redmond having a shot deflected narrowly wide, before a shot from a corner was blocked and cleared.