Pellegrini sings De Bruyne praises

Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini has heaped praise on Kevin De Bruyne after his late goal clinched a 2-1 win over Sevilla on Wednesday.

The off-season signing from Wolfsburg has already made a big impact for his new club, contributing five goals and four assists in all competitions.

His latest goal came in stoppage time against Los Rojiblancos at the Emirates Stadium to give City back-to-back wins in the Champions League, and they now trail Juventus by just one point at the halfway stage in Group D.

Pellegrini says the Belgium international's ability to score and create goals makes him a valuable addition to the squad, while he also hailed the rest of the team for the character they showed in coming from behind to secure victory.

"We bought Kevin because we knew is a very creative player who can score and create goals and in that respect he was the perfect player to bring to our club," the Chilean said in his post-match interview.

"It was a very close game and it was very difficult to create chances. It was important to go into the break level and I think in the second half it was very hard for either side to create any clear-cut opportunities.

"But we kept going and in the last 10 minutes we had made more chances to win the game and eventually scored again.

"We tried to make some changes which is why we put Kevin up front with Yaya and fortunately, between them, the created the second goal. It is important that we won this game with the derby to come on Sunday – we need to continue improving in what we are doing.

"We've now won the last two Champions League games with late goals after going behind and showed great character and concentration which is very important in Europe.

"We will now forget about the Champions League and start to think about the weekend. It's important that we recover properly and try to continue winning games."