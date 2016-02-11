Stranzl thanks fans for warm reception

Borussia MG defender Martin Stranzl revealed his gratitude for the standing ovation he received after returning from long-term injury this weekend.

The club’s captain has not played since suffering a fractured eye socket against Hamburg back in September and was given a tremendous reception when he came off the bench in their 5-1 win over Bremen over the weekend.

“It was an indescribable feeling. The whole stadium stood up to applaud me – I haven’t experienced a reception like that in my entire career,” he told the club’s official website.

“I haven’t won a title before, but this sort of recognition and appreciation from the fans means just as much to me.

“This moment showed me that I’ve done a lot right in my career at Borussia in the last five years. I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the fans and express my gratitude to them for this moment.”

The 35-year-old admitted during the winter break that he was seriously considering hanging up his boots due to his injury problems, but the overwhelming support he received during his time out convinced him to persevere.

“Thanks to the fantastic support I received from my family and the entire team, I didn’t give up and kept fighting,” he explained.

“The moment I came on against Werder was exactly the moment I’d been working so hard towards. It was an incredible feeling to be back on the pitch and to celebrate a home win at Borussia Park.

“I’ll always remember this emotional moment – that’s what you play football for. The reception the fans gave me also gives me some added spirit for the tasks that the team and I have ahead of us.”