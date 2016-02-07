Trippier winner lifts Spurs to second

Tottenham climbed into second place in the Premier League courtesy of a 1-0 win against Watford at White Hart Lane on Saturday.

Tottenham 1-0 Watford

Trippier scores first goal for club

Alli creates the winner

Watford fail to create

Spurs up to second

Match Summary

Kieran Trippier grabbed the only goal for Mauricio Pochettino's men in a tightly fought contest, converting a superb Dele Alli cross at the back post just after the hour mark.

The win was Tottenham's fourth in a row, and leaves them five points behind leaders Leicester in an increasingly intriguing Premier League title race.

Full Report

Watford elected to leave captain Troy Deeney on the bench and adopted a more defensive system than usual, adding further credibility to Tottenham's new-found reputation as genuine title challengers.

It was, therefore, perhaps unsurprising to see Spurs dominate the early exchanges, with left back Ben Davies in particularly marauding mood down the left.

The former Swansea man peppered the Hornets' goal with attempts in the first half, the best of which came just before the break, though goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes was equal to it on his return to White Hart Lane.

The Brazilian also denied Erik Lamela in the first half, while Harry Kane uncharacteristically volleyed over from six yards following a cute Eric Dier cross.

Watford boss Quique Flores made a clutch of attacking substitutions before the hour, but it was Tottenham who broke the deadlock.

Alli had only been on the pitch a matter of moments after starting the game on the bench, but he immediately made his impact by setting up Trippier's winner with the outside of his foot.

Spurs missed further chances through Lamela and substitute Son Heung-min, but were unable to add to the score and had to settle for a narrow win that failed to demonstrate the gulf between the sides.