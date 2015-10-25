Plenty of positives for Ranieri

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri hailed his side's battling performance after they clinched a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Jamie Vardy's 59th-minute strike proved the difference on the day, moving the Foxes up to fifth place in the Premier League ahead of Sunday's round of fixtures.

And, Ranieri had plenty of positives to take away from his side's performance, and singled out star duo Vardy and Riyad Mahrez for special praise.

"I'm very glad because it was a difficult match today. Crystal Palace players are tall, big, stronger than ours. But we fought," Ranieri told his club's official website.

"It was a battle for us. It was a tactical match – more of an Italian match than an English match. It was only an English match in the last 10 minutes when Palace wanted to deliver a lot of balls into our box.

"I think the result was a 0-0. Yes, we hit the post, but without their mistake, maybe we don't score. It was amazing how Riyad Mahrez passed the ball for Jamie Vardy. It was good skill, one touch, a fantastic ball and Jamie made a very good goal."

While he was happy with his side's clean sheet against the Eagles, Ranieri says he isn't too concerned with keeping clean sheets as long as his men continue picking up wins.

"I am always satisfied when we win or draw after coming back. I'm an Italian manager so I don't want to concede goals, but if we win every match 2-1, I'm very happy," he added.

"We had two teams that like to play in the same way. Crystal Palace's record since Alan Pardew arrived is amazing so they're a very dangerous team. For this reason, we were very careful, but the team made a great performance."