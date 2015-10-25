Wins for Juventus and AC Milan

Juventus and AC Milan were among the winners in Sunday's Serie A action in Italy.



Juventus took the lead against Atalanta following a wonder-goal from Paulo Dybala, who sent the ball crashing into the back of the net from 30 yards out.



The defending champions doubled their lead in the second half, and again Dybala was involved, this time setting up Mario Mandzukic who tapped in for the score.



AC Milan hosted Sassuolo in a three-goal thriller that saw Luiz Adriano find Giacomo Bonaventura's cross to score a late winner for the hosts.



Sampdoria would prove too hot to handle for visiting Verona. The hosts put four goals past the visitors in 54 minutes, with Artur Ionita scoring a late consolation goal for Verona.



Udinese's Francesco Lodi would score the only goal as they defeated Frosinone 1-0. The home side has stopper Orestis Karnezis to thank, as he saved a Frederico Dionisi shot in the top left corner in the 83rd minute.



Felipe Anderson scored a brace as Lazio defeated visitors Torino 3-0 at home. Anderson's second effort was definitely the pick of the goals, as his right-footed shot curled into the top right hand corner beautifully.



AS Roma defeated Serie A table toppers Fiorentina away from home. Mohamed Salah and Gervinho scored in the opening half for the visitors.

Finally, Gonzalo Higuain continued his prolific scoring record when he netted the only goal for Napoli in their 1-0 win over hosts Chievo.



Results:



Sampdoria 4-1 Verona

AC Milan 2-1 Sassoulo

Juventus 2-0 Atalanta

Udinese 1-0 Frosinonne

Fiorentina 1-2 AS Roma

Lazio 3-0 Torino

Chievo 0-1 Napoli