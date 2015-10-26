Ancelotti dismisses Bayern link

Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed claims he could replace Pep Guardiola at the Allianz Arena, claiming there is too little competition in the Bundesliga.

Former Milan boss Ancelotti has been without a job since leaving Real Madrid in the off-season and has been linked with a number of European football's elite clubs in recent months.

The latest of which being Bayern, who are yet to secure the services of Guardiola beyond the current campaign, but Ancelotti insists it is unlikely he will ever take charge of the Bundesliga club due to their complete dominance of the German game.

"Bayern will win the Bundesliga without even taking their hands out their pockets," Ancelotti is quoted as saying by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I must confess that I cannot enjoy Bayern's games. There is simply too little real competition."