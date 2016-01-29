Inter loan Ranocchia to La Samp

Sampdoria have announced the signing of Andrea Ranocchia on loan from Serie A rivals Internazionale for the remainder of the season.

La Samp director of sport Carlo Osti confirmed earlier this week that the Italy international was a target for the Genoa outfit after he slipped down the pecking order in defence for Inter this season.

Ranocchia has now secured a temporary move to Stadio Luigi Ferraris in the hope of earning a place in Antonio Conte's Azzurri squad for Euro 2016.

The 27-year-old centre-back has been capped 20 times for the national team, but received just one call-up this term by Conte.

A statement from Sampdoria read: "The president Massimo Ferrero and all at U.C. Sampdoria are delighted to welcome Andrea Ranocchia to the Blucerchiati. His sporting rights have been acquired on a temporary basis from F.C. Internazionale.

"The player, who has undergone a medical this morning at Albaro Laboratories, has taken the No. 16 shirt and has joined his new team-mates for training at 'Mugnaini' in Bogliasco."