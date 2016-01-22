Leicester City v Stoke City

Leicester City will look for a return to form when they host Stoke City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Foxes have been the surprise package of the season, but are currently with just one win in their last five outings in all competitions.

They've drawn three of the other games and come into their weekend fixture on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in an FA Cup third-round replay.

In the league, meanwhile, Leicester are still level on points with Arsenal at the top of the standings.

Ritchie De Laet is a doubt after missing Wednesday's FA Cup tie with a groin injury, while Matty James and Jeff Schlupp remain sidelined with respective knee and hamstring injuries.

Stoke, meanwhile, are in decent form and are unbeaten with two wins and a draw in their last three league outings and are seventh in the league standings.

Xherdan Shaqiri could return to the side after missing out with a hamstring injury, while Marko Arnautovic is a doubt, with a similar problem.

Stephen Ireland, Marc Muniesa and Phil Bardsley are all fit again and are in contention to make their respective returns.