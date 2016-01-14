Sammer plays down Gotze exit rumours

Bayern München sporting director Matthias Sammer admitted the club would need to sit down for talks with Mario Gotze but denied he'd be leaving in January.

Last week, Gotze issued what seemed to be a 'come and get me' plea to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp when he said, "You should ask Klopp if he wants me at Liverpool. If he wants me, he should approach me."

The comment sparked the rumour mill into a tailspin resulting in strong suggestions of a January move to Anfield.

However, Sammer has ruled out a winter move but conceded his long-term future at the Bavarians were not as certain.

"I said it was madness when there were rumours about a transfer in January, whereas Mario was talking about the end of the season," he told reporters.

"Mario's comments were an indication that we will have to sit down at some point in the upcoming months and discuss his situation. That is only logical.

"I cannot see anything negative about what Mario said. He has put a few things up for discussion and we will clarify everything in the second half of the season. A lot of things will have been resolved by then."

Gotze's contract with Bayern runs until June 2017, but the attacker has not played since October when he pulled his hamstring while on International duty with Germany.