Pogba agent rules out Barca move

Mino Raiola, Paul Pogba's agent, has seemingly ruled out the possibility of his client leaving Juventus to move to Barcelona.

The France international is one of the most sought-after players in all of Europe and has been linked with a move away from Turin for several seasons.

Despite claiming last month that a move to Barca was an option, Raiola is now adamant that Pogba will not be joining the Catalan club.

"[Joining] Barcelona? If I'm honest no because we'd already spoken with them and there was no chance of them buying him," he told Italian radio programme 'La politica nel pallone'.

"We've said that when we feel the time is right, with the right project, the right team and all parties in agreement, we'll be able to leave."

Raiola admitted that Juventus had received several big-money offers for Pogba, but insists that it is not a formality that the 22-year-old will leave the club.

"In the end there were three big clubs with 85 million euros on the table, or a little more including add-ons, which took the total to 100 million, but a deal was not concluded because Pogba didn't want to leave and Juventus wanted him to stay for at least another year," he added.

"Why not [stay at Juventus]? We turned down several teams last year, we're looking for the right moment. This means that Pogba has not yet decided to definitely leave at the end of the season."