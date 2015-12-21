Blatter and Platini handed lengthy bans

FIFA's Independent Ethics Committee has slapped president Sepp Blatter and Uefa boss Michel Platini with eight-year suspensions after they were found guilty of ethics code breaches.

The bans, which come into immediate effect, will in all likelihood prevent any future involvement with world football's governing body.

Platini was hoping to succeed Blatter as FIFA president, having been at the helm of UEFA since 2007.

Blatter, meanwhile, turns 80 in March and the suspension effectively marks the end of a long career in football administration.

An Independent Ethics Committee statement read: "The adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee chaired by Mr Hans Joachim Eckert has banned Mr Joseph S. Blatter, President of FIFA, for eight years and Mr Michel Platini, Vice-President and member of the Executive Committee of FIFA and President of UEFA, for eight years from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) on a national and international level. The bans come into force immediately.

"The proceedings against Mr Blatter primarily related to a payment of CHF 2,000,000 transferred in February 2011 from FIFA to Mr Platini. Mr Blatter, in his position as President of FIFA, authorised the payment to Mr Platini which had no legal basis in the written agreement signed between both officials on 25 August 1999.

"Neither in his written statement nor in his personal hearing was Mr Blatter able to demonstrate another legal basis for this payment. His assertion of an oral agreement was determined as not convincing and was rejected by the chamber."