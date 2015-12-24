Swansea City v West Brom

Premier League strugglers Swansea will be aiming to end of horrible run of results when they welcome West Brom to the Liberty Stadium on Boxing Day.

The 18th-placed Swans have gone seven games without a win in the league, the majority of that bad run resulting in Garry Monk losing his job earlier this month.

Alan Curtis has since taken over the reins on a caretaker basis, but his tenure began with a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City before his side played out to a goalless draw against West Ham last time out.

The Baggies, meanwhile, are also struggling for form of late, with a 2-1 loss to Bournemouth last weekend leaving Tony Pulis' team without a win in their four outings.

However, they are only three points adrift of the top-10 in 13th position, having lost just three times in their last eight league encounters.

In team news, the hosts welcome back Wayne Routledge, who missed the Hammers clash with a knee injury he sustained in training last week.

Angel Rangel is also available for selection after recovering from a sprained ankle he suffered last Sunday, but Eder (knee) and Franck Tabanou (thigh) remain on the sidelines.

Albion must do without Salomon Rondon and James McClean through suspension, with the pair starting their respective three-match bans for the red cards they received against the Cherries.

But Claudio Yacob is back in the mix after sitting out the visit of West Ham with a family bereavement, while Saido Berahino is pushing for a recall to the starting line-up, having spent the last six matches on the bench.