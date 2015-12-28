Baills takes charge at Montpellier

Montpellier have announced that Pascal Baills, assisted by Bruno Martini, will take charge of the team following the departure of Rolland Courbis.

The makeshift duo will take charge of La Paillade for the remainder of the season, with the club ending the year in 15th place in the Ligue 1 standings.

"We needed to get things moving, and I'm doing this with no problems at all," Baills said. "We'll work together as a team with everyone."

Laurent Nicollin, the son of Montepellier's owner and president Louis Nicollin said that they are happy with the interim management team and will look for a new manager at the end of the season.

"In this urgent case, we have found a suitable solution comprised of people from within the club," he said. "For a more permanent solution, we have five months until the end of the season."

Baills and Martini will take charge of their first match in the Coupe de France clash with RC Epernay Champagne on January 3rd before facing Girondins de Bordeaux in the league at Stade de la Mosson on the 9th.