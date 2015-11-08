Guardiola: Treble or bust

Bayern München manager Pep Guardiola says winning the treble will be the only way the club can consider 2015/16 a good season.

The defending Bundesliga champions are currently eight points clear at the top of the standings after winning 11 and drawing one of their opening 12 league matches.

The Bavarians are also on the verge of a place in the Champions League group stages following their 5-1 thrashing of Arsenal in midweek, but Guardiola is not counting his chickens before they hatch.

"It's so difficult to play every three days and show this sort of mentality," Guardiola told The National.

"I hope they keep this aggression up until the winter break and then until the end of the season, because if we don't win the treble, it will have been a bad season."