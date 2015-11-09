Pellegrini: We did enough to win

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini thought his side were good value for the win, despite being held to a 0-0 draw with Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday.

The teams from either end of the Premier League standings had to settle for a point each, with Villa giving new manager Remi Garde a valuable point as they frustrated the league leaders and their Chilean boss.

"We're disappointed because I think we did enough to we the game" Pellegrini said. "We dominated and they had just one shot on our goal. We had three of four very clear chances to score and we didn't, but we did enough to win."

"I think Aston Villa defended very well. They had nine out of ten often in their box. We tried to make a breakthrough. Two or three times we were very unlucky.

"I said before that it was going to be a difficult game. They have a new manager and a lot of motivation. They changed their system. We had clear chances, but didn't take them and this happens in football.

"I always say if you can't win, don't lose. Nine out of ten of games like this you may lose on the counter attack. We concentrated and didn't allow Aston Villa any chances."

The single point earned is enough to keep City top of the table, but Arsenal are now level with them on 26 points, with Leicester City a point behind and Manchester United still within touching distance.