Tiote dismisses ‘bad egg’ label

Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote has dismissed suggestions he was a disruptive influence on the squad earlier this season.

The Ivory Coast international was labelled a "bad egg" on Sky Sports show 'Sunday Supplement' in September after the Magpies had endured a poor start to proceedings under new manager Steve McClaren.

Tiote missed a month of action with a troublesome knee injury but recently returned to the first team and started the last two games against Stoke and Bournemouth.

The 29-year-old has now spoken about the comments on the programme for the first time, insisting he did not sow discord within the camp and that he's only focused on helping revive the Tynesiders' fortunes.

He told the Chronicle: "It didn't affect me, I know myself that I didn't do anything bad. Everybody at the club and my partner knows that.

"I just do my best for the team, that is the most important thing. All I want is to see the team go forward and win games.

"What people say in the media, I just put that to one side – it doesn't matter."

He added: "For me I think the most important thing is being professional. I am a footballer and I have a job to do. I don't read too many newspapers.

"I just come in train hard, do my best for the team and if the manager gives the opportunity I will do my best in the games. That's the most important thing for me."