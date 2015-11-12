Forty-nine and beyond for Japan’s oldest player

Japan's oldest footballer isn't ready to hang up his boots just yet, with 48-year-old striker Kazuyoshi Miura signing a new one-year contract with Yokohama FC.

Miura, who joined the J2 club in 2005, will be 49 when his new deal expires.

"I'm thankful to the club staff and supporters who always offer me support," he told Kyodo News. "I'll continue to give everything I have and strive."

The former Japan international has scored three goals in 16 matches this season, despite being hindered by a knee injury.

Miura extended his record as the oldest goalscorer in Japanese football in June when he scored the winner in a second division match aged 48 and four months.

The striker, who is thought to be the oldest active footballer, made his professional debut in 1986 and has played for Brazilian club Santos, Serie A outfit Genoa, and a host of Japanese clubs, among others.