Highlights from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

Tennis stars Eugenie Bouchard and Sloane Stephens lit up this year’s Swimsuit Edition of Sports Illustrated, along with Aly Raisman.
The multi-talented trio, who were also joined by golfer Paige Spiranac, sizzled in a series of stunning images taken on the beaches of the Caribbean.
US Open champion Sloane Stephens took to social media to express her pride at being part of the issue.
Former Wimbledon finalist Bouchard is making her second appearance in the annual Swimsuit Edition. Let’s hope she makes it three from three in 2019.
Go behind the scenes with the one and only @geniebouchard pic.twitter.com/RrZUZMERuz
— SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 14, 2018
gold medal-winning gymnast Raisman also wanted to share an important message along with her photos, which you can read for yourself:
Women do not have to be modest to be respected– Live for you! Everyone should feel comfortable expressing themselves however makes them happy. Women can be intelligent, fierce, sexy, powerful, strong, advocate for change while wearing what makes them feel best. The time where women are taught to be ashamed of their bodies is OVER. The female body is beautiful and we should all be proud of who we are, inside and out. Thank you so much @si_swimsuit @mj_day @darciebaum @ja_neyney @taylorbphoto & the rest of the team.
Spiranac expressed her disbelief at featuring in the magazine, but looking at the pictures, it certainly doesn’t seem all that surprising.