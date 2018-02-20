Highlights from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

Tennis stars Eugenie Bouchard and Sloane Stephens lit up this year’s Swimsuit Edition of Sports Illustrated, along with Aly Raisman.

The multi-talented trio, who were also joined by golfer Paige Spiranac, sizzled in a series of stunning images taken on the beaches of the Caribbean.

US Open champion Sloane Stephens took to social media to express her pride at being part of the issue.

🌺 #SiSwim A post shared by Sloane Stephens (@sloanestephens) on Feb 15, 2018 at 5:11pm PST

Former Wimbledon finalist Bouchard is making her second appearance in the annual Swimsuit Edition. Let’s hope she makes it three from three in 2019.

@si_swimsuit 2018 A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Feb 13, 2018 at 6:40am PST

Go behind the scenes with the one and only @geniebouchard pic.twitter.com/RrZUZMERuz — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 14, 2018

gold medal-winning gymnast Raisman also wanted to share an important message along with her photos, which you can read for yourself:

Spiranac expressed her disbelief at featuring in the magazine, but looking at the pictures, it certainly doesn’t seem all that surprising.