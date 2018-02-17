Social Star: 5 Myanmar sportsmen that you should know

FOX Sports Asia picks out five of Myanmar’s sporting stars and tell you more about their achievements.

1. Aung La Nsang – MMA



Age: 32 years old

Social Media ID: @AungLaNsangTheGreat (FB)

Born in Myitkyina, Aung La N Sang is the current ONE Middleweight World Champion.

He will be defending his title against Alexandre Machado in ONE Championship’s Quest for Gold show next week.

The Crazy 88 MMA fighter, otherwise known as the “Burmese Python”, picked up Brazilian jiu-jitsu and other martial arts while studying at Andrews University in Michigan.

2. San Naing – Track & Field



Age: 26 years old

Social Media ID: @sannaing (FB)

Primarily a long-distance runner, San Naing competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics in the men’s 5000 metres race – clocking in at 15:51.05.

The Burmese Olympian recorded his personal best of 15:13.83 during the 2015 SEA Games.

3. Phoe Thaw – MMA



Age: 33 years old

Social Media ID: @Phoe’Bushido’Thaw (FB)

A professional Lethwei martial arts star, Myanmar’s Phoe Thaw has had an explosive start to his ONE Championship career – winning four out his five matches so far.

The ONE Myanmar Featherweight Tournament 2016 Championship winner will be facing Cambodia’s Sor Sey in the upcoming ONE: Quest for Gold event.

4. Myat Thet Hsu Wai Phyo – Wushu



Age: 22 years old

Social Media ID: @MyatThetHsuWaiPhyo (FB)

Myat Thet Hsu Wai Phyo is a wushu practitioner who took home the 2017 SEA Games’ gold for the Changquan event.

Her victory was the first time time Myanmar won a wushu gold in the regional games.

Besides Changquan, the Burmese martial artist is also proficient in Jiangshu (sword) and Qiang Shu (spear).

5. Chit Ko Ko – Billiards



Age: 33 years old

Social Media ID: @ChitKo (FB)

A SEA Games silver medallist, Chit Ko Ko was recently edged to the gold in Kuala Lumpur by Singapore’s Peter Gilchrist.

The Burmese cueist also took part in the 2017 World Billiards Championship, but was eliminated by India’s Sourav Kothari.