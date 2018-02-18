Social Star: Top 5 Vietnam sportsmen to follow

FOX Sports Asia introduces five MUST-KNOW Vietnamese sports stars and their life beyond that.

1. Nguyen Tuen Minh – Badminton



Age: 35 years old

Social media ID: @nguyentienminhcaulong (FB)

Nguyen Tuen Minh is a 2013 World Badminton Championship bronze medallist.

The 2017 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games bronze medallist married fellow shuttler, Vu Thi Tranh in December 2016.

2. Duong Thuy Vi – Wushu



Age: 24 years old

Social Media ID: @duongthuyvi (FB)

Duong Thuy Vi took home two gold medals at the 2017 SEA Games in the qiangshu and jianshu competition.

The Hanoi-born wushu artist also went on to beat 16 other competitors to win top honours at the 2017 World Wushu Championship.

3. Thach Kim Tuan – Weightlifting



Age: 24 years old

Social Media ID: @thachkimtuan (FB)

Thach Kim Tuan made a clean sweep of three golds at the 2017 IWF World Championship – coming out tops in the men’s 56kg category (snatch, clean & jerk and total lift).

Previously, the Binh Thuan native had also won gold at the SEA Games and Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG).

4. Nguyen Thi Anh Vien – Swimming



Age: 21 years old

Social Media ID: @NguyenThiAnhVien.VDVSeagames (FB)

Nicknamed the “little mermaid”, Nguyen Thi Anh Vien earned her country their first-ever swimming medal with two bronzes at the 2014 Asian Games.

The national-record holding swimmer, who won two golds and one silver at the 2017 AIMAG, was named best Vietnamese athlete of the year for the fourth time!

5. Le Thanh Tung – Gymnastics



Age: 27 years old

Social Media ID: @thanhtungle (FB)

A standout in Vietnam’s golden generation of gymnasts, Le Thanh Tung brought home three SEA Games gold medals in the men’s vault, horizontal bar and team events.

The “hot boy” of Vietnamese gymnastics also managed to clinch a title at the 2017 World Challenge Cup competition.