Sports celebrities’ New Year wrap-up

FOX Sports Asia tears ourselves away from the New Year festivities to show you how your favourite athletes welcomed in 2018.

Ever wonder how do sports stars usually usher in the New Year?

Do they shy away from the limelight since they are always in the public’s eyes or do they crave a quiet night in with their closest loved ones?

Well, let’s find out…

Angela Lee

MMA Fighter (ONE Championships)

Singapore‘s beloved female MMA champion showed that she was recovering well from her car accident by sailing away with her bae Bruno Pucci on the lux old-world yacht, The Royal Albatross!

Lee also took the time to countdown to her 2018 major life event – her marriage to Pucci.

Hafizh Syahrin

Moto2 rider (Petronas Raceline Malaysia)

The Malaysian moto2 rider recently tied the knot with model Suzana Manaf and were on their honeymoon in Thailand.

Still, that is no reason not to share your vacay snaps/New Year snaps.

As long as there is phone reception…

Irfan Ahmad

Footballer (Home United)

The son of Singapore’s most famous footballing son, Irfan Ahmad chose to get away from it all with a relaxing beach getaway in Bali with his other half, silat athlete Nurul Suhalia.

Irfan Bachdim

Footballer (Bali United)

The 29-year-old Bali United forward/winger has never shy away from the fact that he is a family man, and it is reflected in his New Year post.

Mika Chunuonsee

Footballer (Bangkok United)

The Thai-Welsh defender, who plays for Bangkok United, was never far from his girlfriend, actress and MTV Asia VJ Taya Rogers (http://www.foxsportsasia.com/asian-football-2/768060/768060/) for the New Year. The pair ushered in 2018 in a rooftop bar party in Bangkok.

Of course, what is an Instagram wrap up post without the best nine pictures for the year…

Chanathip Songkrasin

Footballer (Consadole Sapporo [On loan from Muangthong United])

Thailand’s Messi J, currently on loan at Consadole Sapporo, gave us a bad case of vacation envy with a shot of Japan’s winter wonderland together with girlfriend, actress and model Pitchanart Sakhakorn.

Santa hats are optional obviously…

Cristano Ronaldo (CR7)

Footballer (Real Madrid)

CR7 showed how much of a mummy’s boy he is by celebrating his mum’s birthday and the New Year celebrations in an intimate family gathering.

Besides his mother, the five-time Ballon d’or winner also celebrated the other most important woman in his life – his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

And what is the New Year without some fireworks?

Lionel Messi

Footballer (Barcelona)

Elsewhere in Spain, Ronaldo’s arch nemesis Lionel Messi also got the same New Year celebrations idea. Only difference being that the Argentine opted for a less flashy party at his pad with his loved ones.

Neymar Jr

From one South American to another, Neymar Jr appears to be fully utilising Paris Saint-Germain’s winter break by going island hopping with his kid Davi Lucca back in homeland Brazil.

2018 also brought a new beginning to Neymar’s on-again and off-again relationship with Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine. The pair were caught in each other’s arms at a New Year’s party.

The 25-year-old PSG star posted a picture on them locking lips with the caption, ‘When I saw it, I was already in your arms… love u pretinha’.

Paul Pogba

Footballer (Manchester United)

There was some cheer in the New Year for Manchester United’s French midfield sensation Paul Pogba as he silenced his critics with a driven display in the Red Devils’ 0-2 away win at Everton.

Pogba will probably want to include the match highlights in his 2017 wrap up video – considering that he had a hand in both United goals!

Harry Kane

Footballer (Tottenham Hotspur)

England’s(and Tottenham Hotspur’s) striking golden boy Harry Kane has had an unforgettable year on the pitch.

So it is only right that the ballsy 23-year-old celebrated being Europe’s top goal scorer (56 goals in 52 games), and the most league goals scored in a calendar year (39 EPL goals), by posing with his eight hat-trick match balls.

Manchester City

Football (EPL)

While the players of the fifth oldest EPL club were busy navigating their New Year’s Eve draw with Crystal Palace, the Manchester club chose to bide farewell to 2017 by honouring their unbeatable home record at the Etihad.