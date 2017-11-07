15 unbelievable celebrity sports fans

Do you know which sports team your favourite celebrities support?

Girls’ Generation aka SNSD

Having display their sporty side in the video for their hit song Oh!, we really shouldn’t be surprised that the girls are big sports fan.

So much so they released a promo pic of then-nine-member-strong K-pop girl group all decked out in NBA-related fashion. How many NBA teams can you spot?

Jessica Jung

Now a bona fide solo musical artist and fashion designer, Jessica Jung is a former member of Girls’ Generation.

The 28-year-old Golden State Warriors fan became only the second star to receive her own customised basketball jersey from her favourite player Steph Curry!

Thanks for the jersey @stephencurry30 ! Bring home the #NBA championship #goldenstatewarriors 🏀 A post shared by Jessica Jung (@jessica.syj) on Jan 4, 2017 at 1:56am PST

The California homegirl’s song Fly was played in the Oracle Arena when she was invited to Game Five of last year’s NBA Finals. The song also name-drops Curry: “Winning like Steph Curry, we warriors.”

DIA

At their 2015 Gyeongju Hallyu Dream Concert, the then-seven member K-pop girl group decided to don New York Rangers home jersey for their performance.

Six of the DIA members were in Rangers forward Chris Kreider jerseys, while band leader Huihyeon decided to go with a Rick Nash jersey.

Apparently, the all-girl band have made a fan out of Kreider, who has use the DIA video as his Twitter bio.

Jay Park

American K-pop star Jay Park is multi-hyphen wearing many hats – singer/songwriter, rapper, dancer, producer, actor AND a Cleveland Cavaliers fan.

The former 2PM boyband member was spotted in his team colours during this year’s Game Four of the NBA Finals!

Dope to experience a NBA finals game 🙌🙌💪😤 #aomg #h1ghrmusic #followthemovement #goCavs #bandwagonfanFOHivebeenrootinforthCavsbih #Cavsin7 🤓✌️️ A post shared by $hway BUM Park 박재범 (@jparkitrighthere) on Jun 11, 2017 at 5:53am PDT

Babymetal

As if we need any more reasons to love the three girls of the Japanese metal idol band Babymetal; the lovable trio consisting of Su-metal, Yuimetal and Moametal stole all NBA fans’ heart when they were presented with own personalised Orlando Magic jerseys during their tour in April.

Thanks #Orlando! Next show is April 27 at Tampa, FL / Amalie Arena with @chilipeppers ! #BABYMETAL #Chilipeppers #RHCP A post shared by BABYMETAL (@babymetal_official) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

We are pretty sure their patron “Fox God”, who chose them to spread their music all over the world, will approve.

EXO

International K-pop sensation EXO has never shy away from their sports loyalty.

Besides acting as American footballers in their Love Me Right video, Chanyeol, Baekhyun, Kai and Chen had to show off their NFL mad skills when they lost a bet back in 2015!

Jay-Z

Better known for focusing on the business side of things these days, music mogul Jay-Z still retains a soft spots for his favourite NBA team, the Brooklyn Nets – in which he was a minority owner till 2013.

Since the rapper has gone on to launch his own sports talent agency, Roc Nation Sports, he was forced to sell off his stake in his home team. He said, “It was never about an investment; it was about the Nets and Brooklyn. My job as an owner is over but as a fan it has just begun.“

Drake

If you haven’t realise by now, Canadian rapper Drake is a big basketball fan. After all, the man got LeBron James as part of his tour #squad.

Though theoretically a Toronto Raptors fan (and global image ambassador), the Hotline Bling singer is clearly also a Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry fan as well. He pays homage to the MVP player in his song 0 to 100 – “I been Steph Curry with the shot. Been cookin’ with the sauce, chef, curry with the pot, boy.”

Macklemore

One half of the duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, American rapper Macklemore is a Grammy Award-winning musician who is passionate about his hometown NFL team, the Seattle Seahawks.

The Thrift Shop singer is such a Seahawks fan that he performed in their first Super Bowl title celebrations back in 2014. Head coach Pete Carroll revealed that both Macklemore and Lewis had been hanging with the team for over a year then.





Jennifer Lawrence

Hollywood starlet Jennifer Lawrence might kick ass as heroine Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games film franchise, but the 27-year-old can be found unwinding at a University of Louisville Cardinals game.

JLaw has been seen scuffing down pizza and cheering on her hometown basketball team whenever she is back visiting.

Zooey Deschanel

You might remember her from the hit television sitcom New Girl, but did you know that manic pixie girl actress Zooey Deschanel is a big baseball fan?



Apparently, she doesn’t just play fantasy baseball (her team is called the Burbank Puppies). The San Francisco Giants fan was a constant fixture during their 2012 World Series run and even sang the national anthem in Game Three of the National League Championship Series!

Lady Gaga

If there is something that you can accuse singer and actress Lady Gaga of, it is definitely not being subtle with her love of the New York Yankees.

Besides giving the finger to rival Mets fans, the diehard baseball fan was rumoured to be banned from the Yankees’ clubhouse after sneaking in to meet the players in just her underwear and an open Yankees jersey!

Betcha her excuse was that she was Born This Way…

Rihanna

International singing superstar Rihanna might be new to some aspects to American culture, but she has taken to the Los Angeles sports scene like a fish to water.

The Barbadian can be frequently found courtside supporting her favourite basketball team, the LA Lakers! She is such a passionate basketball fan that she could not stay silent during the Game One of the NBA Finals between Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors!

Kim and Khloe Kardashian

The second most famous sisters pairing on our list; both Kim and Khloe Kardashian are clearly big basketball fans. So much so that both siblings have dated and married NBA players!

While the younger Khloe is currently dating Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson, her older sister Kim was previously married to New Jersey Nets’ Kris Humphries. Nonetheless, the two reality stars can usually be found courtside, supporting their favourite game.

Serena and Venus Williams

The most famous set of sisters in tennis (and the world); the Williams sisters’ sporting interest isn’t just restricted to the courts.

In fact, Serena and Venus are also big fans of the NFL team Miami Dolphins. They became part owners in 2009 and are the first female African-American NFL owners.