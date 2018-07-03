Giannis Antetokounmpo is ‘NBA 2K19’s Standard Edition Cover Athlete

The Milwaukee Bucks’ All-Star forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo, has been officially revealed to be the cover athlete of the NBA 2K19 Standard Edition, set to release on September 11.

“I am honored to be the first international player featured on the cover of NBA 2K19,” said Antetokounmpo. “I love playing NBA 2K so this means a lot to me. I have worked hard to earn recognition in the NBA and being on the cover of NBA 2K19 is a dream come true,” said Antetokounmpo in a statement.

Antetokounmpo is also the first international player to be featured on the cover of a NBA 2K game. The ‘Greek Freak,’ as he is affectionately called, is one of the NBA’s biggest rising stars. Having earned the Most Improved Player award in 2017, along with two straight All-Star and All-NBA Second Team accolades from 2017 to 2018, Antetokounmpo’s leap to stardom fits perfectly with NBA 2K’s “They Will Know Your Name” slogan for this year.

“He’s the perfect cover athlete and we’re excited to feature him as our very first international cover star, as NBA 2K has a strong following with fans all over the world,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Marketing for NBA 2K.

Antetokounmpo’s insane length and athleticism, combined with his advanced ball-handling and playmaking skills, make him one of the best players of the NBA despite being only 23 years old, and he still has a lot of untapped potential. With LeBron James having recently left for the Los Angeles Lakers, Antetokounmpo is primed to take on the mantle of the best player in the Eastern Conference.

“Giannis is the future of the NBA and his drive and athleticism have made him an undeniable force in the league,” added Brody.

NBA 2K19 is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch on September 11 with pre-order customers gaining access on September 7.

(Images courtesy of NBA 2K)

——

