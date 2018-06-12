Blazer5 Gaming win the NBA 2K League’s first Midseason Tournament

Nidal “Mama Im Dat Man” Nasser led the Blazer5 Gaming with 35 points and 15 assists in a blowout win over the CLTX Crossover Gaming, 92-78, to take The Turn, the first midseason tournament of the NBA 2K League.

With a perfect 4-0 record in the regular season so far, the Blazer5 were the clear favorites to win the tournament and they did not disappoint. In the championship game against the CLTX, the Blazer5 came out swinging and took a 38-27 lead by halftime, with Mama Im Dat Man scoring 19 points and with Dayne “OneWildWalnut” Downey pitching in 10 in the first half.

The CLTX tried to claw their way back into the game in the second half, with Devon “ARS0NAL x” Peek ending up with 23 points and 10 rebounds, but it was not enough. The Blazer5 never relinquished their lead until the final buzzer sounded, taking home $75,600 and the second of the league’s trifecta of ‘Steel’ tournament championship banners.

With 28.7 points per game and 13.7 assists per game throughout the course of the Turn, Mama Im Dat Man also took home the tournament MVP honors.

While the favorites for the tournament ended up winning, the rest of the field was littered with upsets. In the first round, the 4-seed Pistons GT fell to the 13-seed Warriors Gaming Squad, 56-51, while the 12-seed Knicks Gaming blew out the 5-seed Cavs Legion GC, 87-63.

The 11-seed CLTX caused their fare share of upsets on their way to the finals too, upending the 6-seed Jazz Gaming, 73-55, in the first round and then blasting the 3-seed Mavs Gaming in the quarterfinals, 77-59.

The CLTX booked their ticket to the finals with a thrilling 78-69 win over the 76ers GC, the champions of the league’s preseason tournament, The Tipoff, and who many expected to be one of the finalists.

In the end, the dominant Blazer5 ended potential Cinderalla runs as if they were the NBA’s Warriors, quelling the 9-seed Magic Gaming in the quarterfinals, 86-70, and curbing the Knicks in the semis, 95-73. You already know what happened in the finals.

🎮 The 2nd #NBA2KLeague tournament is in the books 📚 Relive the BEST moments from THE TURN! ↩️ pic.twitter.com/RLHi9ktHpB — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) June 10, 2018

The regular season will continue on June 15, with four more weeks until the 2K League’s second midseason tournament on July 13. Will the Blazer5 continue to be the league’s most dominant team or will another come to usurp their position? See for yourself and watch all the action on the league’s official Twitch channel.

