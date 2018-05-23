$100 million up for grabs in coming year of Fortnite tournaments

Fortnite: Battle Royale publisher Epic Games has announced its huge $100 million investment for a year’s worth of esports tournaments, which it has called the 2018-2019 season, for its massively-popular title.

“Since the launch of Fortnite: Battle Royale we’ve watched the passion for community competition grow and can’t wait to empower you to battle with the best,” said Epic in its announcement.

Fortnite is arguably the most popular game in the world right now, with millions either playing the game or watching popular livestreams on Twitch. With the recent release of a competitive mode for the game, many have speculated that Fortnite will be making its leap into esports soon.

But no one expected it to be this big.

The massive investment will make Fortnite the biggest title in esports in terms of tournament prize pools, even surpassing that of well-established titles like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive or League of Legends. For context, Fortnite’s $100 million prize pool would dwarf that of Counter-Strike’s total lifetime prize pool of $53,393,783, according to data from esportsearnings.com.

The investment would even rival that of Dota 2’s total lifetime prizepool, which is at $141,237,712 (excluding The International 2018). A significant feat considering Dota 2’s history of record-breaking prize pools for its annual premier tournament, The International. Last year saw Dota 2’s grand tournament give away just under $25 million, with over $10 million going to the winners alone.

“We’re getting behind competitive play in a big way, but our approach will be different – we plan to be more inclusive, and focused on the joy of playing and watching the game,” added Epic.

Epic has not revealed any more details about the number of tournaments, competitive structures, eligible platforms, or how it plan on gearing its game up to be an esports title as of the moment.

However, the publisher is planning on releasing more information on the coming weeks.