State Farm sponsors NBA 2K League

The NBA 2K League has announced that the insurance company State Farm will become its newest full league sponsor, becoming the first non-endemic brand to do so.

“As a longstanding partner of the NBA and the WNBA, State Farm has a proven history of authentically connecting with fans and has demonstrated a commitment to esports,” said Brendan Donohue, Managing Director of the NBA 2K League.

State Farm will be joining familiar esports brands such as Intel, Dell Alienware, HyperX, and Scuf Gaming as major investors in the league, even if it has been only two weeks into the regular season.

This is State Farm’s third major esports partnership for this year, as it has also invested in the League of Legends North American League Championship Series and the Rocket League Championship Series.

The insurance company has been given the presenting rights to ‘Game Mode,’ pregame segments on Twitch broadcasts of the games where players break down their games and share about their strategies and insights.

We’re excited for State Farm to engage with our NBA 2K League community through helping create unique content and compelling storylines about our players,” added Donohue.

State Farm assets will also be advertised on the virtual court during the league’s two mid-season tournaments and the 2K League Finals this coming August.

No word yet about when we’ll get a State Farm commercial with someone from the 2K League, much like the ones State Farm does with Chris Paul and the NBA.